She Was A Teen When She Miscarried At 17 Weeks And Then She Was Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

Lawton, Oklahoma. Brittney Marie Poolaw was just 19 years old when she ended up at the Comanche County Hospital to get treatment for a miscarriage.

This happened last year, and while Brittney was at the hospital, she revealed to some of the staff there that she had been using drugs.

She later told authorities that she had been using methamphetamine right before her miscarriage happened.

Shortly after Brittney miscarried, she was charged with first-degree manslaughter for the loss of her baby.

Her bond was set at $20,000, and since Brittney couldn’t come up with the money to pay for it, she sat behind bars until she was able to go to trial.

Facebook; pictured above is Brittney

An autopsy on Brittney’s baby was done, and the Medical Examiner determined the baby had died from Brittney’s use of methamphetamine at around 17 weeks old.

A toxicology report was also performed, and the baby’s liver, as well as brain, was positively tested for having methamphetamine.

At the trial, Brittney was found guilty of manslaughter after only a few hours of the jury deliberating. She was sentenced to serve 4 years behind bars.

