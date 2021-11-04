He Asked His Fiancée To Sign A Prenup And It Seems Like She’s Going To Be Calling Off Their Wedding Over It

A 29-year-old man is currently engaged to his 25-year-old fiancée, and they have been with one another for 4 years.

He and his fiancée have had a great relationship since they started seeing one another, and it only took him a few months of dating her to know that she was the woman he wanted to spend his entire life with.

He asked her to marry him a few months ago, and they are currently in the middle of planning their wedding.

“Now that we are preparing for the wedding, I asked her to sign a prenup, just in case,” he explained.

“At first, she thought I was joking, but I told her that I was serious. My side of the family is fairly rich, and I wanted to protect my assets.”

“She got mad at me and asked me if I thought that she was a gold digger, to which I obviously said no.”

The reason he really wants her to sign a prenup is that he has unfortunately witnessed women that have gone through the divorce process that leave their husbands with nothing.

Within his own family, he also has seen this play out with bad results for the men in his family that have money, and he never wants to have this be his life story.

He did sit down and tell his fiancée about his fears, though she accused him of getting ready to get divorced before they even tie the knot.

