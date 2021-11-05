She Wants To Have Her Wedding At The Home Of The Guy She Dated In College, And Her Fiancé Freaked Out When He Learned About Their Past Relationship

Well, this is an interesting situation for you. A 31-year-old woman named Carla wants to have her wedding at the house of the guy she dated in college; a 29-year-old man that she’s still best friends with.

The thing is, her fiancé Rick never knew about their prior relationship, and after he found out, he freaked out.

Carla’s best friend, the 29-year-old man she used to date in college, started out by explaining that Carla wanted to get married at the house he shares with his wife because it’s pretty perfect for a smaller, backyard-style wedding.

There’s a perfect view, tons of open space, and he was even going to let Carla, Rick, and their wedding party use his house to get ready for the wedding.

That’s clearly a generous offer.

Anyway, this man and Carla dated pretty much off and on in college, before deciding they were better off as friends.

They did stay friends, this guy met his wife, Carla met her fiancé Rick, and everything seemed great.

He did tell his wife about the history he had with Carla, but his wife was never bothered by that, or their friendship. Carla even attended their wedding.

“I never knew if Rick was told or not, it’s not my relationship therefore not my business to say anything so I never did,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.