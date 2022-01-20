Her Friend Wants Her To Give Up Her Role As A Bridesmaid Yet Her Friend Is Refusing To Refund Her For The Money She Already Paid For Wedding Day Hair And Makeup

A 23-year-old woman was supposed to be a bridesmaid at her 26-year-old friend Jane’s wedding, but after they had a falling-out things have gotten ugly.

As for the reason why they had their falling out? Well, Jane does not respect her and the boundaries she has tried to set.

Additionally, Jane constantly expects her to spend time with her literally every weekend in order for Jane to feel like they really are friends.

“I had tried slowly removing myself from her life but it all came to a head about a month ago when I received a text stating that Jane wants to have me step down as a bridesmaid in her wedding,” she explained.

“I replied that that’s probably for the best and wish her the best. Problem solved right?”

“Nope as she kept trying to get another reaction out of me and eventually my fiancé who she knew before meeting me while they were both in college.”

She felt that after Jane took this step, she had no choice but to block her on her phone and also through social media.

Before she blocked Jane, she made it clear multiple times that she needed to leave her fiancé alone and not drag him into this, since it was just between them.

What makes this weirder is that her fiancé is going to still be part of Jane’s wedding. Jane kept continuing to involve her fiancé, even after she blocked Jane.

