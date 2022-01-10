She Put A Camera Inside Her Fridge Without Telling Her Roommates About It And She’s Asking The Internet If She Should Have Told Them All First

A 20-year-old woman currently lives in a house with three other young women named Zoe, Sara, and Kate.

Zoe and Kate are good friends, but she and none of the other girls are close at all. She’s on decent terms with Zoe and Sara, but she dislikes Kate.

“We have a shared fridge, where we have a shelf for each of our stuff,” she explained. “I have noticed that my food and milk constantly goes missing.”

“I see multiple times a week that a large portion of my food and milk is gone. It’s unbelievably frustrating, and also very time-consuming and expensive having to buy/cook new food.”

Although she had no proof, she strongly suspected Kate was the one stealing her food from her out of the fridge.

She thought Kate was the one doing this because she knows Kate stays up until the early hours of the morning and goes to bed between 1 am to 4 am.

Although she never is awake at those hours, she is an early riser and when she gets up in the morning, she always sees some of her things are no longer in the fridge.

She has asked her roommates about who has been stealing from her, with weird results. Zoe and Sara have always insisted it was not them, while Kate always gets defensive and claims she can’t be accused of something without evidence.

Not too long ago, she revealed to one of her friends that her thins are disappearing from the fridge, and it turns out, he had the same problem.

