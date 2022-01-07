This Big-Hearted 5th Grader Is Trying To Raise Money To Help A Man And His Family Her Dad Met While He Was Deployed To Afghanistan

Atlanta, Georgia. McKenzie is a big-hearted 5th grader who lives in Atlanta, Georgia along with her family.

While McKenzie’s dad was deployed to Afghanistan, he met a man over there that served as a translator and interpreter for him on a daily basis.

This man that McKenzie’s dad met and his entire family are hiding right now back in Afghanistan for fear of being retaliated against since this man did work with America.

Once McKenzie learned about this, she desperately wanted to try and make a difference for this man and his family, and McKenzie’s family does frequently speak to this man still.

Here’s what McKenzie had to say in her own words about wanting to help this family out:

“Hello, my name is McKenzie and I am in the 5th grade in Atlanta, Georgia. I am trying to fundraise $5,000 for an amazing Afghanistan family who is currently stuck in harsh conditions in Afghanistan.”

“When my father was deployed to Afghanistan the father of this family was my father’s daily interpreter.”

“Since the father worked with the US, his family is currently in hiding in Afghanistan due to the current environment.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is McKenzie

