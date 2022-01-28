This New Study Found That Alcohol Increases Our Physiological Response To Unpredictable Stressors

After going out for a night on the town and indulging in some alcohol, have you ever felt prohibited from logically responding to unexpected circumstances?

This is because alcohol can cause increased anxiety about unknown stressors and lead people to make dangerous decisions.

Oregon State’s newly-established Bradford psychology lab has published a new study about this all-too-common phenomenon.

The study aims to understand humans’ response to stressors and how drug or alcohol consumption can affect these reactions.

Daniel Bradford, the study’s co-author, discussed why he was particularly interested in researching this topic.

“Drinking alcohol may make people care less about unpredictable things, and that’s not necessarily a good thing. When you’re drinking, you may make risky decisions because you do not worry about what you can’t predict while drunk,” Bradford said.

The study was conducted at the University of Miami and included one hundred and twenty-eight participants.

The participants ranged from twenty-one to thirty-five years of age and had no prior history of alcohol-related problems.

The researchers gave the experimental group cocktails containing alcohol while they gave a placebo group virgin cocktails. Then, the participants were tested on their responses to various kinds of stressors.

