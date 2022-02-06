He Hid His Girlfriend’s Heels From Her So She Wouldn’t Be Taller Than Him At His Sister’s Wedding

A man happens to be on the not-so-tall side, and he stands at 5’6″. He admits that his height makes him very insecure and that, in turn, leaves him feeling quite upset with himself.

He’s tried his hardest to get over all of this, to no avail. Now, half a year ago he met his girlfriend, who happens to be taller than he is when she wears heels.

His family adores his girlfriend, and so, she was invited to his sister’s wedding. His sister insisted on having his girlfriend be a part of the wedding pictures, and before his sister’s big day arrived, he wanted his check-in with his girlfriend about her shoe situation.

“I asked my girlfriend what shoes she was going to wear and she showed me a pair of high heels that would’ve basically made her look 2x taller than me,” he explained.

“I asked if she could consider wearing sandals instead since there were going to be photos and I didn’t want to look like a gnome standing next to her.”

“She called me silly and brushed off my concerns which was not appreciated.”

Well, his sister’s wedding day arrived, and he scooped up his girlfriend’s heels and hid them away from her.

He knew his girlfriend would be forced to wear flats, as she has just one pair of high heels in the apartment they share together since he made her throw out her other pairs.

His girlfriend desperately searched high and low for her heels, but he hid them from her so well that she couldn’t find them at all.

