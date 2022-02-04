Mom Goes Viral After Sharing Her Hilarious Valentine’s Day Fail For Her Daughter’s Kindergarten Class

Ah, Valentine’s Day. I’ll be you didn’t get a valentine close to what this mom Abbey Busch accidentally bought for her daughter’s entire kindergarten class!

It’s terrible yet hysterical and it’s sure to have you in tears.

Abbey had to be out of town and wanted to make sure that she had everything in order for her kids so they could have a great Valentine’s Day.

She even made sure that they had a valentine for everyone in their class, but she never stopped to read what the ones she got for her daughter Ella actually said…

…Until it was too late and every kid in her class already got one!

I mean, they looked adorable and innocent enough with little plastic animals attached to them, but it turns out they’re not quite kid-friendly.

People on the internet couldn’t help but wonder if the company that created them used a bad translator because the sayings on them were so bizarre.

“I can’t stop laughing: I’m about to go out of town for a few days & I was just trying to make sure I had everything prepared to leave behind for Vday,” Abbey started her post out on Facebook by saying. “Stuff for the kids, all their class Valentines labeled, etc…”

Facebook; pictured above is one of the crazy Valentine’s this mom accidentally sent to her daughter’s classmates

