She Baked Her Best Friend’s Wedding Cake, But Then Refused To Do The Same For Another Friend

A 45-year-old woman was a cake decorator and baker before the pandemic hit, and a lot of her work consisted of wedding cakes.

She was employed by a little bakery owned by a family, but she still can’t return to work since she had to have chemo and can no longer go anywhere that could compromise her immune system.

2 weeks ago, her best friend had her wedding, and her best friend placed an order for her cake and some cupcakes at a local bakery.

14 days before her best friend’s wedding was supposed to happen, her best friend called her in tears.

Her best was crying so hard she couldn’t even understand her, so her best friend’s groom-to-be had to get on the phone and let her know what was going on.

Apparently, the bakery that her best friend ordered her cake and cupcakes from “shut down” and she could not find another bakery that could make a wedding cake without any notice.

She tried to help, calling a few of her contacts, to no avail.

“They came over( they are in my bubble, they and another friend would take me to chemo, come see me, do my shopping),” she explained.

“I told them I couldn’t find anyone, but that I would do it. My bf sobbed, her SO said only if they paid for everything.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.