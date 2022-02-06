She Fired Her Friend As Her Maid Of Honor After She Agreed To Let Her Have That Role In Her Wedding

A woman who is getting married soon has a friend that she has known for a whole decade. She previously was tight with her friend, though in the last several years her friend has become kind of someone else.

Now her friend loves to gossip about others behind their backs and forever wants to argue with people.

Her friend constantly is mean to her other loved ones and gets weirdly “possessive” over her. Her friend even attempted to hook her up with a cousin despite the fact that she was already in a committed relationship.

Every single thing that her friend has recently done has added up to stressing her out greatly, and she feels at this point in time that it’s hard to even continue their friendship.

She’s known deep down for some time that she does need to put space between herself and her friend, though she hasn’t moved forward with that for fear of hurting her friend.

It also doesn’t help that her friend’s mom has suffered from cancer for quite a number of years, and she doesn’t want to just dump her friend while she’s going through all of that.

Several weeks ago, she ended up getting engaged, and she texted her friend to let her know the exciting news.

“She called me immediately,” she explained. “I was worried about how she would react because she gets mad when other people get engaged because she thinks she should be married by now, but she seemed excited for me.”

“But then she said in a stern voice “I better be your maid of honor.” I was shocked and stayed quiet for a minute. I should note that I am a horrible doormat and people pleaser, so when she said “right?” I said “ok” and felt a sinking feeling in my stomach.”

