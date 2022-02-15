She Was Dating A Guy Who Ended Up Blocking Her On Social Media, Yet He’s Still Liking Photos Of Her Dog

A 23-year-old woman was dating a 28-year-old guy in 2021, and they were together for about 4 months.

In September of last year, he went to a wedding and promptly dumped her, claiming that he found another girl that he was interested in.

While he dumped her though, he insisted that he was going to “really miss” her and she was shocked, as she had no clue there was another girl in the picture.

Although she was not expecting him to do this to her, she was fine and wanted to move on without staying friends with him at all since she thinks that’s just weird to do.

Anyway, while she was still dating this guy, he ended up following an Instagram account she created that is just about her dog.

Fast forward to New Year’s of this year, and she decided to send a personalized mug that she created for him back to him in the mail.

She figured it might be considered a “psycho” move by this guy, but she needed to do it for herself.

Sending that mug back to this guy made her feel like it was the “closure” she needed, and she also thought it was a kind gesture instead of just tossing it in the trash.

Around this point, this guy also happened to be liking her photos on Instagram still, so she thought maybe there was a chance they could stay friends after all.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.