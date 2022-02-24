She’s Fighting With Her Boyfriend Over Engagement Rings Since She Refuses To Wear One Unless The Diamond Is A Certain Size

A 25-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 28-year-old boyfriend for the last 3 years, and now things are getting more serious between them.

Her boyfriend mentioned to her that he’s interested in proposing and buying her an engagement ring soon, but there’s a big problem.

You see, before she even met her boyfriend, she’s been a huge fine jewelry fan, and she already owns a number of nice rings.

She thinks it’s pointless to wear an engagement ring at all unless it stacks up to one of her beautiful rings that she already owns.

Many of these rings she has designed herself, or they are unique vintage rings, so she has a specific taste.

She’s extremely particular about how she wants her future engagement ring to look, which her boyfriend doesn’t quite agree with.

Essentially, she expects her engagement ring to have a diamond of a certain size, or she won’t wear it.

“I have explained to him nicely that he does not have to get me a ring at all, because never in a million years would I outright demand someone to buy me a giant ring,” she explained.

“Nevertheless, he was quite upset that I didn’t want this gift from him. I explained to him that if he is dead set on getting me a ring, that he should know that after 3 years of knowing me that I am very, very picky with my ring styles.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.