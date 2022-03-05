She Handmade A Dress To Wear To A Wedding, But Her Boyfriend Hates It

A 25-year-old woman is dating her boyfriend, who is a decade older than her. She’s dated her boyfriend for the last 2 years now, and he’s never felt the need to make nasty remarks about any of her outfits…until now.

Recently, her boyfriend asked her to attend a wedding with him, so she decided to handmade a dress to wear.

The dress is formal-style, and it’s not white, so you would think it’s ok for her to wear, however, her boyfriend hates it.

“I’ve worked on it almost non-stop for weeks and I love how it turned out,” she explained. “He liked everything about it, except the puffy sleeves and he’s loud about how he doesn’t like.”

“At first I thought it was whatever, I’ve always liked his honesty. It didn’t matter because I like it and told him that it was ok he didn’t like it because I’m the one wearing it.”

She figured he would drop the topic of her dress, but he hasn’t. Every single day he has brought up her dress and how much he despises it.

Her boyfriend made fun of her, saying she’s going to look like she’s wearing some kind of costume for a princess.

Initially, she was able to brush it all off, but she can’t do that anymore since she’s becoming incredibly upset.

Her boyfriend wants her to find a dress that he likes instead of one she likes. He thinks her dress needs to be tighter and she’s left feeling like she’s “a prize to show-off.”

