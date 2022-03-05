She Wore White To A Wedding Even Though The Bride Chose Not To And She Doesn’t Understand Why People Were Mad At Her

A 29-year-old woman was recently invited to attend her friend’s cousin’s wedding as her friend’s plus one.

She has met her friend’s cousin on several occasions, so she did know him pretty well.

“The cousin had told us that his wife’s wedding skirt was being imported from India and her outfit would be red,” she explained.

Although the bride wasn’t Indian, and neither was anyone else, the bride really fell in love with that style of clothing for her wedding day, and she wanted to wear that.

She was aware that the dress code for the wedding was “formal” but since she hates shopping and didn’t have a lot of dresses she could choose from in her own closet, she insisted she tried her best.

“I picked a dress that best fit the dress code and didn’t clash with the bride,” she said. “When I arrived at the wedding venue my friend and her mom looked confused, she asked me if something had happened to the dress “I was planning to wear”, and my friend said my dress was more of a beach dress than a wedding one which was quite rude.”

It was really honest though, as the dress she picked was white, a beachy material and vibe, and had side-cutouts.

As soon as her friend and her mom began taking issue over her dress, they had to sit down and get ready for the ceremony so they dropped the topic.

She walked over to her seat, and she could clearly see that all the guests at the wedding were looking at her and saying things that weren’t loud enough for her to hear.

