Her Husband Yelled At Her For Buying Their Daughter A Prom Dress Way Over Budget, And Now Her Daughter Feels To Guilty To Wear The Dress

A 35-year-old mom has a 17-year-old daughter who didn’t get to attend prom last year due to the pandemic.

Luckily, prom is on for this year, and her daughter plans on going. She and her husband sat down to discuss a budget for their daughter’s dress, and they agreed to spend no more than $500.

“…My daughter is on the heavier side so it’s harder to find prom dresses that she feels comfortable in,” this mom explained.

She and her daughter have invested a lot of time so far in trying to find her the perfect prom dress, and things were looking pretty grim up until a day ago.

Yesterday, they finally found the most amazing dress, but the issue was that it was way over budget.

“We found a dress that looked absolutely beautiful on my daughter!” she said. “It fit her just right, and was just a perfect fit for her! The only problem was that it was $700…”

“My daughter was devastated, and near tears. It’s been really hard on her to shop for a dress, as most of them were too small for her. She’s not extremely overweight, but she is a little bigger for her age.”

“The look on my daughter’s face broke my heart, and I told her we would buy the dress either way.”

Throwing her budget to the wind, this mom shelled out the $700 for the dress and they took it home that day.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.