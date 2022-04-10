She Made The Mom Of Her Daughter’s Bully Cry And Her Friend Thinks She’s Heartless

A mom of a middle-schooler was put in a difficult situation—she had to confront the mom of the girl who’d been bullying her daughter for an entire school year.

She shared her story about Olive, a tween bully who had been making her daughter’s life miserable in increasingly brutal ways.

She wrote, “Olive has made fun of my daughter nearly every day. Over her hair, the way she talks, certain interests, her weight, etc.”

Despite reporting the situation to the school and her daughter asking her teachers to do something, Olive was hard to catch in the act. Instead, she chose to apply her mean-girl tactics when their teachers were out of earshot.

Finally, a teacher saw Olive put gum in her daughter’s hair during class (which thankfully came out in the nurse’s office).

This concerned mom asked for a meeting with the principal and Olive’s mom. While in the meeting, Olive’s mom apologized and told her, “She’s had a tough year. Her father died and I feel like she’s acting out.”

Despite being challenging to go through, this mom points out that her daughter had lost her father a few years earlier and had never mistreated another child, especially not for an entire year.

She said that she didn’t care what the reason was for Olive’s behavior, and it was still unacceptable.

Olive’s mom became upset, and this outcome didn’t bother this mom until a friend called her “heartless” over how she handled the situation.

