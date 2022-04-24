She’s Picking Prom Over Her Brother’s College Graduation

An 18-year-old girl is leaning towards going to prom at her old high school instead of attending her brother’s college graduation.

She’s currently a senior in high school, but as soon as she began her senior year, she got “bullied out” of the whole school.

She says that her school did absolutely nothing to fix the fact that she was being bullied. “…It got so bad I ended up needing to transfer,” she explained.

So, the new school she transferred to is entirely done online, and she isn’t able to go to school dances at her new school, let alone prom since they don’t have anything like this.

A couple of months after she wound up transferring to her new school, her friends from her old school asked if she would like to go to Homecoming with them, and she said yes.

She was surprised to find that she had a wonderful time, so she wanted to be able to go to her old school’s prom along with her closest friends.

“I’ve always wanted to go to prom, wear a big poofy dress, and dance with my partner,” she said. “I already ordered the dress because I know it would be in May.”

Unfortunately, her family just informed her that her brother is graduating on May 8th, and prom night is May 7th.

It simply isn’t possible for her to attend both events, since her brother’s college is a 6-hour plane ride from where she lives and consequently, where prom is taking place.

