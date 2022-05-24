Her Mom And Dad Lost Their House, But She’s Not Letting Them Move In With Her Because She Wants Her Cats And Dogs To Have Their Own Room

A 37-year-old woman currently lives alone with her pets in a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. 2 of her bedrooms she uses as her own bedroom and as her office, and the third bedroom is just for her 2 cats and 2 dogs to use.

Her pet room is completely set up to accommodate her dogs and cats. She has items on the wall for her cats to enjoy, she has toys and beds for all of her pets in there, and she also has a little doggie door that allows her dogs to come and go through the backyard as they please.

She also appreciates that giving her pets their own room means that she can sleep by herself in her bedroom, which gives her a lot of tranquility.

She does not want to ever go on dates, live with someone, get married, or have kids of her own, so her house is perfectly set up for her and her pets, and that’s how she likes it.

She has a job that makes her really good money, and so, she uses her income to ensure that her dogs and cats live a life that is nothing but luxurious.

A week ago, her parents called her up to say that they ended up losing their house, and they want to move in with her.

They talked about her spare bedroom, which was a spare room when they visited her that one time years ago, but now that’s her pet room.

She informed her mom and dad that her dogs and cats now live in that spare bedroom, but she was happy to let them sleep in the living room on a mattress or on her couch.

“They started to get angry, saying that pets could sleep in the living room instead of them and that it is extremely disrespectful to offer parents, even worse elderly people, to sleep in the living room on the floor or sofa while pets could do it,” she explained.

