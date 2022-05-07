On A Second Date With A Guy, She Gave Him A Cookbook To Prove A Point And It Turned Into A Disaster

A woman has been chatting with a guy she really likes for some time now. This guy lives in a different town than she does and she thinks he is super cute.

When he asked her out on a first date, she said yes, and the whole thing to her was wonderful. After their first date, they started talking even more, and they also began following each other on social media.

He proceeded to ask her out on a second date, before letting her know that he thought they could do something more “private” than simply eating out at a restaurant.

He asked if he could actually come to her place for their date, and she agreed. But then, he insisted that she had to cook him dinner.

“This got me confused because I thought we were ordering takeout or something,” she explained. “I asked why and he said, “it’s because I can’t cook.”

That was the end of their discussion, and then the night of their date arrived. This guy came to her place, and he took a seat at her dinner table.

Before him, she had set the table and placed a lid on top of the plate in front of him so he couldn’t see what was underneath it.

“He asked if I cooked and I said no, I had already placed a beginner’s cookbook on an empty plate and once he removed the lid he saw it and became confused,” she said.

This guy turned to her and wondered what was going on, and she pointed out that because he can’t cook and because he refused to get takeout, she figured he could really use a cookbook.

