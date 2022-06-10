He And His Girlfriend Are Glued At The Hip But He’s Not Happy Being With Her

A 24-year-old guy has been in a relationship with his 23-year-old girlfriend for 8 years. He and his girlfriend started their relationship when he was just 16, so they really have experienced a lot over the years spent with one another.

“We grew up together,” he explained. “We have been there for each other through everything. We also do everything together.”

“Our families are really close, we go on vacations, trips, to each other’s houses, out to eat, etc. all the time. However, I don’t think she is the one I want to be with.”

He’s pretty much glued at the hip with his girlfriend, but he’s just not happy being with her even after all this time.

To him, it’s more like his girlfriend is a friend, and the romance isn’t exactly there. While he does agree that it’s important to be with someone that is your friend, he doesn’t think that’s all your significant other should be.

“The only thing we really do that resembles us dating is we kiss, and to places together,” he said.

“We don’t really have anything in common, I’m always the one having to start and carry the conversations, I’m always the one making plans, buying dinner, I’m always the one complimenting her, trying to make moves on her etc. I don’t remember the last time she came on to me.”

He has never mentioned splitting up to her, and that’s the furthest thing on her mind, as she expects them to be on track to be married at some point in the future.

His girlfriend can’t wait to marry him, and now that many of their friends are making those steps towards tying the knot, his girlfriend wants to have that too.

