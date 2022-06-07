He Went On A First Date With A Girl Who Blurted Out That He’s The Love Of Her Life And He’s Not Sure How To Tell Her That He’s Not Interested

A guy recently went out on a first date with a girl named Ana, and they picked a coffee spot to meet up.

Their date was alright he thought, and after grabbing coffee together, they went for a stroll in a nearby park.

He found it easy to talk to her, but then Ana said a couple of things that made him start to wonder about her.

Regardless, he brushed it all off and tried to enjoy the rest of their date together.

“As time goes by, and confidence starts to grow up between us, we kissed,” he explained. “Ok. Cool.”

Immediately after kissing Ana, she blurted out something that made him really want to hit the brakes on her.

Ana said that she wanted to see him a lot in the coming week, and she asked him what days he was free, before pointing out that she remembered he’s pretty much always free on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Fridays.

Ana listed off the days she recalled, before saying all of them work for her. She never let him get a word in edge-wise or confirm the dates.

She moved on to offering to pick him up and drive, and then, she told him that he is the love of her life.

