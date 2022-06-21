His Wife Intensely Made Out With One Of Her Clients, Who Has Brain Damage, And He Found The Videos She Took Of Everything

A 27-year-old guy is married to his 31-year-old wife, who moved from China to the UK to be with him.

His wife had to wait a bit before she could work in the UK, but now that she can, she works as a caretaker.

She has many clients, who she cares for in their own homes, and the majority of them are elderly.

2 months ago, his wife received a new client who is significantly younger than the rest of the people that she takes care of.

This client is 31-years-old, and he suffered from head trauma that resulted in brain damage that’s more on the milder side.

“I won’t go into the details but he can still communicate perfectly well albeit with a slight lack of control over what he let’s slip out,” he explained.

“I noticed my wife had become increasingly distant since seeing this guy and was starting to suspect she had some feelings for this guy.”

So, while he was alone, he got a hold of his wife’s messages and he was shocked at what he found between her and this client.

His wife had been messaging her client some highly inappropriate things, and she even said that she wants to sleep with him.

