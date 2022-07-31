“Euphoria” Star Sydney Sweeney Revealed Her Acting Career Is Not As Lucrative As Many People Think

The binge-worthy HBO hit drama series “Euphoria” has won the hearts of nearly twenty million viewers across the country.

Starring the likes of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and Dominic Fike, the show has inspired countless trends on social media and continues to shine a light on important topics, including drug addiction, trauma, and the LGBTQIA+ experience.

But, one actor in season two really stole the spotlight– Sydney Sweeney. Her pained portrayal of character Cassie Howard’s downward spiral throughout the eight episodes had many viewers’ jaws on the floor.

And while most people might believe that the two-time Emmy Award nominee made a boatload of cash for her acting, the star recently revealed that she is just trying to make ends meet like everyone else.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I do not have the income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me. I don’t have anyone I can turn to to pay my bills or call for help,” Sydney said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

And while the twenty-four-year-old did underscore that she is not broke, Sydney tore down the belief that rising actors are bathing in dough.

“They don’t pay actors like they used to. And with streaming, you no longer get residuals,” she explained.

The news may come as a shock to Sydney fans who have since watched her star in the comedy series “The White Lotus” and land campaign deals with Armani, Miu Miu, and Laneige. But, being an actor also comes with many hidden fees.

Instagram; pictured above is Sydney

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.