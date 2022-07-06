His Girlfriend Kissed A Guy She Works With Who Is Way Older Than She Is And Even Owned Up To Having A Crush On Him

A 26-year-old guy has a girlfriend who is 22, and they have been dating for a bit over 4 years.

He is so in love with his girlfriend, and he was convinced that he was going to be spending the rest of his life by her side.

In light of recent events though, it looks like their relationship won’t exactly be going the distance, and it all started yesterday.

When he returned home, his girlfriend was standing there, ready to read him a list that she had made of every single thing that he has done to make her feel alone and unhappy.

Lately, he hasn’t quite been his normal self, as he injured his back and he’s not able to do much at all.

Part of feeling so down about his health has resulted in him not doing as many chores around the house and spending hours with his video games while not being available for his girlfriend on an emotional level.

“She’s reading off the paper and gets to the last point,” he explained. “She tells me to listen to her fully and not get angry, but that if I am angry and never want to see her again she understands.”

“Gut drops. I know how this goes. Her coworker (M40s-50s?) has been crushing on her and she admitted she had a crush too but it wasn’t anything bc they’re coworkers and he’s much older. Wrong.”

So, his girlfriend kissed her coworker at a pool party he threw at his house on June 25th. When all the guests had left, he kissed her, and she definitely made out with him back.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.