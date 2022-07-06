She Found 8 Used Thongs In Her Boyfriend’s Bag That She Clearly Never Wore And He Gave Her A Shady Answer As To How They Got There

A 32-year-old woman has been dating her 35-year-old boyfriend for the last 12 years. They do live with one another, and they have 2 young children together that live with them too, along with her boyfriend’s son from a previous relationship.

Like every couple, she and her boyfriend have got into disagreements over the course of their relationship, but she says that if you look at the big picture, they really have an excellent connection.

This weekend, she got into a fight with her boyfriend over something so significant she can’t even recall why they disagreed in the first place.

At 10 p.m. Sunday evening, her boyfriend hopped on his motorcycle and left to go for a drive. 2 hours later when he still had not returned, she began to worry that perhaps he had gotten into some kind of accident or trouble.

“I start to get anxious but try to shut my anxiety up and convince myself he should be home any minute,” she explained.

“Nope. At 2 am I hear his motorcycle pull up and instead of going downstairs to ask where he was, I was relieved he is home and is still alive so I decided to talk to him about it in the morning.”

“Our 1-year-old woke up around 3:30 am for a bottle so I go downstairs to fix it and spread out all over the floor by his book bag are 8 different pairs of used female thongs.”

Her next move was to immediately go wake him up and demand that he tell her where the underwear had come from since they certainly didn’t belong to her.

Her boyfriend was still so drunk that he couldn’t give her a coherent answer, and then he fell back asleep.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.