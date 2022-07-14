She Went Through A Major Glow Up, But She’s Sad That Her Closest Friends Never Acknowledged It

A 32-year-old woman has spent the last couple of years going through a major glow up.

Part of the work that she has put in on herself includes dropping 20 pounds, getting her nose fixed, going for a new hairstyle, wearing different makeup, getting braces, and creating a unique style for herself.

Understandably, her confidence is through the roof after doing all of this, and many people in her life praised her for what she did.

Unfortunately, though, her 3 closest girlfriends have not acknowledged anything related to her glow up over the years.

“Mind you, when I notice something new about them I always hype them up,” she explained. “They do the same with each other as well. When it comes to me recently, nothing.”

“At first I thought maybe it was such little change they didn’t notice. The first thing I did was lose weight. No comment on it, but we hyped up my friend who looked like she lost weight.”

“I thought maybe my weight loss wasn’t noticeable so I just left it and celebrated my friend.”

Several weeks after that incident, she went from wearing supersized shirts and only leggings, to putting on clothing that really did flatter her figure.

She was making sure her outfits were on trend from then on. She also changed her hair color and got herself some bangs.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.