She’s Been Dating A Guy 4 Years Younger Than She Is, And He Just Said That She’s Too Old For Him To Be With Forever

A 32-year-old woman has been dating a guy who is 4 years younger than she is, and she really does like the relationship that they have.

They communicate excellently, and they really do get each other. They have the same goals for their lives, and they both want kids and have discussed that.

“I’ve dated and lived with men, and they’ve never really felt quite right until now,” she explained. “It’s hard to put a finger on what makes this feel different, but it just is.”

Not everything about this guy is perfect, but she accepts him for who he is, and she wants to be with him long-term.

Unfortunately, his view on her age might be the thing to ruin them being together forever.

A day ago, she teased this guy about how old she is before wondering if it was something that irritated him.

When she asked this question, she completely thought that he would say her being 4 years older than him did not bother him at all.

He first tried to say he did not want to discuss this particular topic, and she pushed back that she did want to hear his thoughts on her age.

“He told me that my age does bother him because it means we can’t be together forever. I was shocked,” she said.

