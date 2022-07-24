This Elementary School Janitor Performed A Now-Viral Rendition Of “Don’t Stop Believin’,” And Even Captured The Attention Of Steve Perry Himself

An Indiana elementary school janitor named Richard Goodall recently went viral on TikTok for his outstanding performance of the legendary Journey song, “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

In fact, the online community loved his rendition so much that it even reached Steve Perry himself– the band’s original lead singer and co-writer of the hit tune.

Richard is a fifty-three-year-old resident of Terre Haute, Indiana, where he has been employed by the Vigo County School Corporation for more than twenty years.

Currently, he is a custodian at Davis Park Elementary– where he took the stage and showcased his exceptional talent.

It all began during an end-of-the-school-year celebration for the fifth-grade students’ graduation when the elementary school hosted a talent show in honor of the milestone.

And, at the end of the students’ show, a few teachers urged Richard to take the mic.

He sang in his high school choir while growing up, and many of his coworkers were privy to his talent.

But, little did he know how widespread his moment of fame would become.

TikTok; pictured above is Richard on stage

