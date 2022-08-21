Her Best Friend Is Getting Married, And She Freaked On Her For Not Making Her The Maid Of Honor

A 27-year-old woman has been best friends with her 25-year-old friend for a decade now, and they’re so close that they’re more like sisters at this point in their lives.

Her best friend’s sisters and dad passed away in a terrible car accident 7 years earlier, and after that, she became extremely close to her best friend.

Recently, her best friend got engaged, and she was shocked to see her engagement ring, as her best friend has not spoken a lot about the guy she’s going to marry.

“Maybe it was presumptuous, but I thought I was going to be her maid of honor,” she explained.

“She didn’t bring it up after her engagement announcement, but I didn’t think much of it at the time. Fast forward to yesterday, when our group of friends got together, and one brought up a conversation about the wedding.”

Her best friend mentioned wanting to make all of her friends part of the wedding party. She questioned her friend about who would get to be her maid of honor, and she fully expected her best friend to say it was going to be her.

She couldn’t believe it when her best friend told her she planned on making her 29-year-old brother her maid of honor, as he’s her only surviving sibling.

“I blew up,” she said. “I told her it was ridiculous that she was going to choose her brother to be her “man of honor.” She looked confused and upset, reminding me of how much her brother means to her.”

“I reminded her that I’m her best friend and that she’s taking this opportunity from me. She started to cry and apologized but said that her mind was made up and that her brother deserved that role.”

