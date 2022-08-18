Her Boyfriend’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Is Insisting That She’s Around 5 Months Pregnant With His Child

A young woman began dating her boyfriend in May of this year, and already feels like what they have together is straight out of the movies.

She is in love with him, and he’s in love with her too. As soon as she and her boyfriend began sharing that they were in a relationship about 2 months ago, his “crazy” ex-girlfriend popped up out of nowhere.

Her boyfriend broke up with this ex 6 years ago, but even after the breakup, they kept speaking to one another.

Not only that, but they also hooked up around once every single year since their split, and the last time her boyfriend hooked up with this girl was in February of this year.

Anyway, as soon as her boyfriend went public about dating her, his ex incessantly started texting and calling him.

Although her boyfriend’s ex is stall barraging him with texts and calls, he hasn’t replied to her at all.

Then, her boyfriend’s ex sent him a text stating that she is pregnant with his child and 4 to 5 months along.

In that same text, her boyfriend’s ex said that he needs to hurry up and be single if he wants any chance at being part of his baby’s life.

“He told her that he is the happiest he has ever been with me, and he can’t do that,” she explained.

