Her Daughter Wrote Something Not So Nice About Her Stepmom’s Kids In Her Diary, And Her Ex Wants Her To Punish Their Daughter Over It

A 32-year-old woman has a 13-year-old daughter named Isabella, and a year ago, she got her daughter a diary.

She figured a diary would be a good outlet for Isabella to be able to write down her feelings, and she has not read anything her daughter has said in it.

She also mentioned to Isabella’s dad Jake that it would be a violation of her privacy to read the diary, and he agreed he would not read it either, except in the event that they might be seriously concerned about her.

Lately, Isabella has been asking for a new phone, and she let Isabella know that if she could earn money to pay for half of what they owed on her current phone, she would happily get her a new one.

A week ago, Jake’s girlfriend Naz decided to read Isabella’s diary while Isabella was at their house, and she wrote in there that she thinks she is losing her own dad to his girlfriend’s children.

Naz was so upset by what Isabella had written that she went straight to Jake about the contents of the diary.

“Jake thinks that Isabella is making him look bad and is purposely trying to hurt Naz,” she explained.

“I told him that he should be more focused on trying to make Isabella feel less like she’s losing her dad instead of how Naz feels about something she wasn’t even supposed to see.”

“I told him that she’s entitled to feel that way, and it isn’t her fault. He told me that I should at least punish her for not telling him and badmouthing Naz in her diary.”

