Her Landlord Expected Her To Babysit For Free Every Single Day And, After 6 Months, She Finally Told Her Landlord Off

This twenty-two-year-old college student found an affordable room to rent inside a five-bedroom house and decided that the price was totally worth it.

The only problem was that her thirty-four-year-old landlord, Alice, lived downstairs with her two young children.

And shortly after moving in, the woman realized that Alice expected her to babysit for free while she ran her business from home.

The woman does not particularly mind kids, but she just does not babysit. Plus, even if she did want to babysit, she would not have any time.

The woman is already a full-time student and works a job on the side.

And apparently, she even made that clear to Alice prior to moving in. Nonetheless, Alice had other plans and continued to leave her six-year-old daughter and four-year-old son with the woman.

The kids were far from easy to babysit, too.

“Her son would climb on the dining room table and start jumping near our food,” the woman recalled.

“He would pick his nose and stick his hands in everyone’s food. And, since moving in, he has stepped on my food, peed in my potted plants, and rammed his bike into my ankle– which gave me a tiny fracture.”

