She Forced Her Daughter To Share Her Birthday Presents With Her Stepdaughter, And Now Her Daughter Feels That She Forces Her To Share Everything

A 40-year-old mom used to be a single mom to her 15-year-old daughter Amy until she got married last year to her wife named Jenna.

Her wife already had a 13-year-old daughter named Nora from a previous relationship, so now she, Jenna, and the girls all live together under one roof.

It was difficult for her daughter Amy to get used to the idea of having two moms, but now Amy gets along decently with Jenna.

As for how Amy and Nora get along, though, that’s a whole other story.

Amy and Nora’s were born 2 days away from each other, so she figured it would be a great idea to have 1 birthday party for the 2 of them.

Nora has had a difficult time making friends after moving into their house, and she wanted to make sure that Nora would have a great birthday too.

Since her family does not live in the same country that they do, they shipped their birthday gifts for the girls, and they got there a week in advance of the party.

The birthday gifts her family had mailed contained a minimum of 20 gifts, and everything was pretty over the top.

They waited until the evening of Amy and Nora’s birthday party to open everything up after the partygoers had gone home, and Jenna was the one who passed the presents out to the girls.

