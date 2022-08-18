She Wants To Move In With Her Boyfriend, But She’s Not Going To If He Makes Her Pay Rent Which Will Go Towards His Mortgage

A 29-year-old girl has a 33-year-old boyfriend whom she has been with for 3 years. He is a homeowner, and he lives there all by himself, so they have chatted about her moving into his place soon.

Living together is the next way to advance their relationship, and they each really want to try living together, but there’s a reason she hasn’t packed her stuff just yet.

Apparently, her boyfriend expects her to pay him rent, but really that money would go right to paying his mortgage on the home that he owns.

“I’m ok helping with utilities, groceries, household items, etc.,” she explained.

“But paying his mortgage is a hard no from me. I just don’t think it makes any sense for me to pay towards his mortgage when I would get nothing from that if we were to break up.”

“His argument is that I would essentially be living with him for free, and it would cause an uneven dynamic in our payment towards shared living expenses.”

While she can sort of see where he’s coming from there, there’s no way around him having an advantage with her paying money towards his mortgage.

Now, her boyfriend’s mortgage payment is what she pays to live where she does now, so if she’s expected to pay half of that, it reduces her overall expenses by a lot.

Although that’s a great perk, she still is unhappy that at the end of the day, she legally does not own the home.

