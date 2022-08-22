She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Got Up And Left After She Advised Him To Stop Saying He’s A Harvard Alum

A 25-year-old girl works remotely as a software engineer for a well-known tech company, and before landing her job, she went to Harvard.

She actually got to study at Harvard for free, as her family’s annual income was underneath $65,000 a year back when she attended.

Anyway, she most recently lived in San Francisco, but after her dad fell ill, she moved home recently to the town that she’s from to care for him.

She currently lives in the midwest, in a tiny city, and she has not found a lot of time in her life to go on dates with taking care of her dad.

She did decide to try out a dating app, though, and she came across a guy who had listed on his profile that he’s a “Harvard Alum.”

Since she rarely runs into people who went to the same college as her where she lives, she found it an attractive thing.

She also thought he looked pretty hot in his photos, and he mentioned a couple of additional things on his dating profile that she really did like.

So, she asked him out for coffee, and she would have done so even if he had not mentioned attending Harvard.

“The date started off wonderfully,” she explained. “We had many shared interests and spent a good 30 minutes talking about them.”

