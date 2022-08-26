Sick Of Barbecue? This Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe Is Easy, Quick, And Affordable– Just In Time For Football Sundays And Fall Movie Nights

With summer winding down, cozy sweaters, fall-scented candles, and football Sundays are occupying everyone’s mind.

And what better to pair alongside a game-day or Halloween movie night than classic Buffalo Chicken Dip?

If you have never had Buffalo Chicken Dip, it essentially combines the best parts of buffalo wings and queso together– providing a totally crave-able and cheesy dip with a kick.

One woman named Ruby Murton even just shared one of the simplest Buffalo Chicken Dip recipes ever on TikTok. So, let’s dive right in.

Ingredients

Grocery Store Rotisserie Chicken

1 Block of Philadelphia Cream Cheese

1/2 Cup of Sour Cream

TikTok; pictured above is Ruby’s buffalo chicken dip

