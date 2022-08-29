The Guy Who Groomed Her When She Was Just A Teen Got Married, And She’s Wondering If She Should Expose Him To His Unsuspecting Wife

A girl in her 20s was groomed by a guy when she was just a kid. This started in middle school for her when she was 13-years-old and went on until she was 16 and in high school.

Back then, this guy was 10 years older than she was, and he completely preyed on her.

“I was depressed, had an unstable home situation, and no close friends at school,” she explained.

“At the time, I thought he was the only person who cared about me. He…gave me drugs and alcohol, told me I had to keep our relationship a secret—all the red flags you can think of that I now recognize as an adult.”

This guy was someone her parents were close to, so they didn’t see a problem with her being with him, even though she was just a kid herself.

Her mom and dad have a similar gap in age, and they didn’t expect this guy to be as predatory as he was.

Additionally, this guy was intelligent and outgoing and the kind of guy her parents never thought would take advantage of her.

Her mom and dad do not know about everything that happened between them, but she’s thinking it might be time to reveal the truth.

She found out that this guy just got married, and she’s positive that his new wife has no idea about what happened.

