This Couple Has Been Together For 11 Years, But The Boyfriend Will Not Propose Because He Believes His $91,000 Salary Is Not Enough

How long is too long before your partner pops the question? One woman has been wondering the same thing.

She met her boyfriend back in high school, and now, at twenty-nine years old, they have been together for eleven years.

They both have discussed marriage, but one thing has always stood in the way– money.

The pair initially had the conversation when, after college, the boyfriend was making sixty thousand dollars per year.

“He said it definitely was not enough money for him to propose. And with student loans and everything, I understood,” the woman explained.

Recently, though, her boyfriend received an enormous raise. He is now earning ninety-one thousand dollars a year.

At the same time, the woman felt like her mental state had improved drastically.

Her family suffers from some illnesses, so she is usually stressed out about their care.

On top of those worries, the woman also struggles with panic disorder herself.

