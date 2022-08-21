This Mom Was Accused Of Making Her Daughter’s Friend Do Chores At A Sleepover After She Asked For Their Snacks And Dishes To Be Put Away Before Bed

This forty-two-year-old woman’s daughter, who is sixteen, recently had one of her closest friends over for a sleepover.

So, she decided to order the girls pizza for dinner and got it delivered to their home. But, since she had already had dinner and the girls were not very hungry at the time, she told them they could eat the pizza whenever they wanted to.

And in the meantime, she would be upstairs doing some laundry.

On top of the pizza, she also bought them some sleepover snacks and left everything out on the counter so the girls could grab them at any time during the evening.

But, she just asked that the girls do a couple of things after eating. First, close up any snacks when they are going to bed so they do not become stale. Second, just leave their plates in the sink after eating.

“I let them know that I would come down to load the dishwasher and clean up afterward,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, her daughter ended up putting her own plate in the dishwasher without her mom needing to do it. And her daughter’s friend did the same.

The pair also put their snacks back into the pantry, so she did not need to clean up anything the next day– which she was impressed by.

