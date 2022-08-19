This Mom Went Viral On TikTok For The Active Shooter Drill That She Practices With Her 5-Year-Old Son Before Sending Him Back To School This Year

The horrific tragedies that occurred due to the recent elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, have rattled parents all across the country.

With back-to-school season upon us, families are coming up with different techniques to prepare their children in case a shooter enters their classroom.

Cassie Walton, a 23-year-old mother living in Oklahoma, created a viral video on TikTok recording herself instructing her 5-year-old son, Weston, on what to do if there was ever a shooting at his school.

Along with the other supplies Weston would need for the school year, Cassie also purchased him a bulletproof Spiderman backpack.

While Weston looks excited to have such a cool-looking backpack in the TikTok video, Cassie reminds him of its purpose while walking him through a shooter drill.

Cassie asks Weston what he is going to do if a teacher goes onto his school intercom and announces that there is a shooter and it is not a drill.

Weston then takes his backpack and sits tightly in a corner.

“Now show me how you use your bulletproof backpack,” Cassie says in the video. Weston then takes the backpack and shields his face and body with it as he sits in a criss-cross position.

TikTok; pictured above is Cassie’s son practicing their drill

