When She Found Out That Her Boyfriend Was Planning A Surprise Public Proposal, She Never Showed Up And He’s Humiliated

A 28-year-old woman has been aware for some time now that her boyfriend is planning a proposal.

Her boyfriend is a decade older than she is, and they have discussed getting married as well as what kind of rings she likes, so it’s hardly been a secret that he’s about to get down on one knee.

“I didn’t know the when or where, but I thought I knew the HOW,” she explained. “This is because I’ve made it clear that I would absolutely hate a public proposal.”

“The very idea gives me hives and makes me queasy with anxiety. It’s a personal preference/comfort zone thing and not an opinion on other people’s proposals.”

“There have been a few times when I thought he was going to ask, but I was wrong each time (I wasn’t too disappointed because I knew it’d come eventually).”

Last week, she celebrated her birthday, and they had planned a nice evening out together with some of her loved ones.

This night was a big deal for them both, as they haven’t gone out and done anything for her birthday since before the pandemic hit.

She and her boyfriend had agreed to meet all of her family members and friends right at the restaurant, though before she was about to leave to head over there, her dad called her up.

Her dad was wondering if she was pregnant and if that was the reason why they were all going out to dinner for a “big announcement.”

