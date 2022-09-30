Check Out This Recipe For Tacos That You Can Make Right In A Slow Cooker

Are you a fan of birria tacos? You know, the ones that are filled with flavorful slow-cooked meat and come with consumé on the side for dipping? As delicious as they are, they can be very time-consuming. However, one clever TikTok cook was able to figure out how to make them in less time by cooking them in a slow cooker!

“These crockpot birria tacos are far from authentic, but they are so good,” says Luke (@cookinginthemidwest), the creator of the recipe.

Luke starts off his tacos by thoroughly seasoning a chuck roast with salt, pepper, and garlic. He then sears it in a pan before placing it in a slow cooker.

Next, Luke throws some sliced onion, butter, and garlic into the pan he cooked the roast in. He cooks down the onions, butter, and garlic in some beef broth.

He then adds a bunch of yummy seasonings, including salt, cayenne pepper, chili powder, cumin, cilantro, black pepper, and some green chilis, to the broth.

He lets the broth mixture come to a simmer while occasionally scraping the bottom of the pan to get up all of those good bits.

Once the broth is simmering, he pours it over the roast in the slow cooker. The beef then cooks in the slow cooker for 8 hours, and then it’s time to assemble some tacos.

Luke shreds up the tender beef before laying down some Monterey jack cheese in a pan.

TikTok; pictured above is one of Luke’s tacos

