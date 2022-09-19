Her Husband Is A Professional Athlete Who Just Told Her He Slept With Multiple Women Recently, So She Should Probably Get Tested

A 28-year-old woman met her 30-year-old husband back when they both were in college. Back then, he was big into baseball, and after graduation, he began playing the sport on a professional level.

Although her husband isn’t famous like some pro athletes, he still plays at the same level as those who are, and he makes a killing.

“I understand that the professional athlete world is generally filled with stories of bad marriages, but when it was confirmed that he would be going pro, we sat down and talked about both of our fears, insecurities, and plans for the future,” she explained.

“I gave him the opportunity to say that he wanted to live the single life, and he said he loved me. In addition, he cited his parents’ happy marriage as a motivator and said that he understands that everything outside of our family and circle of friends is just ” noise,” and I helped him keep his sense of reality.”

Looking back on their college days, some girls would aggressively pursue her husband, but he never once strayed from their relationship, even though he did admit that he felt tempted from time to time.

Her husband was adamant about setting good boundaries so that nothing could ever happen to tear them apart.

Since college, she hasn’t changed that much and is pretty much the exact same person. She stays active and fit and does everything she can to support her husband while making it a priority to spend quality time with him when he’s not on the road.

Although she’s successful in her own right in her career running a photography and marketing business, she never puts so much on her plate that her husband isn’t her main focus.

She really goes out of her way to maintain a connection with her husband even though the reality of his job is that he’s not actually home with her that many days in the year.

