New Study Suggests Tea Drinkers May Experience Lower Risk Of Death

When you wake up in the morning, do you make a beeline for the tea kettle instead of grabbing a cup of joe? If so, you may be reaping some life-extending benefits, according to a new study.

Past research conducted in Japan and China has found that green tea has a plethora of health benefits, including a positive impact on digestion, improved mental alertness, and more.

And now, a cohort study conducted by scientists from the U.S. National Cancer Institute has found that black tea is another excellent healthy beverage option.

The researchers first used a large database to ask nearly half a million U.K. adults about their tea drinking habits.

Then, they followed the respondents for up to fourteen years and accounted for external risk factors, including age, race, gender, diet, socioeconomic status, smoking habits, and alcohol consumption.

And interestingly, the scientists found that a higher tea intake resulted in a lower risk of death.

More specifically, the respondents who drank two or more cups of tea per day were found to have between a nine and thirteen percent lower chance of death.

Plus, adding milk or sugar to their tea did not seem to impact the results. So, you can enjoy your tea however you choose!

The study, which has since been published in Annals of Internal Medicine, found that the correlation specifically holds up in terms of heart disease deaths. However, there has not been a confirmed link between tea and warding off cancer deaths.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.