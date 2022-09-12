She Dropped Out Of Her Best Friend’s Wedding As The Maid Of Honor Because Her Ex Is One Of The Groomsmen

This woman and her best friend have known each other since they were three years old and have been inseparable ever since. And now, her best friend is finally about to get married.

“She’s the first of us to get married, and I was so happy for her. I also was so happy to be asked to be her maid of honor,” she recalled.

But, what she did not expect was for her ex-boyfriend to be one of the groomsmen.

She and her ex broke up a little over two years ago after being together for a whopping five years. They lived together and even discussed things like marriage and babies.

But then, she heard her ex saying some awful things about her to his friends.

“He said I was so boring as a person, but at least my body was good, so he could drown out the rest of me and just focus on my looks,” she explained.

“He also mocked me for being sensitive and the fact I have low self-esteem from my childhood relating to my family. He told them details only he and my best friend knew.”

So, after that, she was understandably heartbroken and never wanted to deal with him again.

However, her best friend’s fiancé and her ex have apparently gotten super close over the past two years, and she had no idea.

