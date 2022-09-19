She Flew To Paris Thinking She Was Going On Vacation With Her Friends, But They Lied To Her To Get Her To Go To Her Ex’s Birthday Party

A young woman recently hopped on a plane and flew to Paris for what she thought was a vacation with all of her girlfriends.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t have been more wrong about why she was in Paris in the first place, and it turns out that all of her friends intentionally lied to her about the reason for their trip.

“Three of my friends invited me on a trip to Paris,” she explained. “As far as I was aware, the trip was supposed to be just the four of us and was almost like a pre-bachelorette party for one of the friends.”

“Turns out the whole thing was a lie, and they wanted me in Paris because that was where my ex was celebrating his birthday, and two of the guys in our friendship group thought it would be funny if I was his surprise present.”

She paid her own way to Paris, and it’s sad that her friends pretty much ruined what should have been an incredible trip for her.

When she discovered the real reason as to why they had all flown to Paris together, she was understandably upset about everything.

“I was angry and felt humiliated when I realized what was going on, and I yelled at my ex because I thought he was the one behind it,” she said.

“My friends told me to calm down because I was ruining the party, but at that point, I was so mad that I wanted to ruin it for everyone.”

As for how her ex acted when she showed up as the surprise at his birthday party? He found the entire thing extremely funny.

