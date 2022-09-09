She Wants To Charge Her Wedding Guests A $10 Entry Fee, But Her Sister Thinks It’s Ridiculous

This twenty-three-year-old woman and her fiancé are set to get married in less than one month. They decided to have a small cozy wedding and only invited about twenty guests.

The pair also hoped to get married in a canyon for its beautiful scenic views. So, they settled on tying the knot in St. George, Utah.

However, the woman learned that in order to access the canyon, the park rangers charge ten dollars per person. And apparently, the rangers are unable to collect a lump sum group payment in advance.

“So, we are having our guests pay ten dollars to enter the canyon. And we put this canyon fee on our invitations,” she said.

After sending out the invites, though, some people in her family were kind of ticked off– especially her sister.

In fact, her sister was furious about having to pay to attend the wedding. Then, her sister called her a jerk, a cheapskate, and pointed out how there are “thousands” of canyons that do not have an entry fee.

“But, me and my fiancé already have our hearts set on this specific canyon and the view,” she explained.

Nonetheless, as the argument went on, her sister then started to nitpick and tear down a bunch of other aspects of the wedding.

First, her sister criticized her for making all of the guests bring their own camping chairs for seating.

