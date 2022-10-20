Have You Ever Heard Of The French Tuck? It’s Basically Like A Mullet Shirt

How do you usually style your shirt? Are you type to tuck it in or leave it loose?

Can’t come up with the third option? Then you should try “the French Tuck.”

TikTok star Fashion Mom (@stylehard) posted a video demonstrating how to style a French Tuck with a relatively plain outfit–a white button-up shirt and a pair of ripped blue jeans.

“Let me show you how to make this boring outfit way more fashionable, and it’s not gonna cost you a single dollar,” the TikToker began her video with the white shirt untucked.

She then tucked the shirt in–but only the front while the back stayed loose and out.

Fashion Mom continued to explain that Tan France popularized this style from Queer Eye. “It’s like business in the front and party in the back,” she added while showing both sides of her outfit.

“It’s a mullet shirt.”

The “French tuck” is also known as the “half-tuck” or “one-hand tuck” that can define your waistline while still allowing the draping effect of a longer, looser top.

TikTok; pictured above Fashion Mom shows off her French Tuck

