He Asked To Spend Every Other Holiday At Home Instead Of With His In-Laws, And His Wife Totally Freaked Out On Him

A few years ago, this man’s wife decided that they would no longer spend any more holidays with his mother.

Some of his wife’s reasoning included how his mother was always rude and never really catered to their children’s needs.

But, the most significant deciding factor for cutting his mom out of the holiday celebrations involved a secret wedding.

Apparently, while he and his wife were having dinner with his mother, his mom reached across the table to grab a plate of food.

And in the process, he and his wife noticed a brand new engagement ring– meaning that his mother had secretly gotten married.

So, his wife was mortified and believed that since they were not “good enough” to secure an invitation to the wedding, then they were also not good enough to spend the holidays with.

“And that hurt, but I agreed because I did not want to harm my marriage,” he recalled.

Anyway, no longer spending the holidays at his mother’s house meant that they would celebrate with his in-laws. And he did that for the past few years but now, it is starting to take a toll on him.

“These past couple of holiday seasons have been rough on me,” he revealed.

